Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre releases Rs 48,202 cr GST compensation in Apr-Nov, higher than FY18

Rs 48,178 crore was paid as GST compensation in the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The central government has released Rs 48,202 crore as GST compensation to states during April-November 2018, higher than the Rs 48,178 crore paid in the previous financial year.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said Section 7 of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, states that compensation payable to a state for loss of revenue shall be provisionally calculated and released at the end of every two months.

"Rs 48,178 crore and Rs 48,202 crore have been released as GST compensation to states/UTs for the FY2017-18 and FY2018-19 (April 2018 to November 2018), respectively," Shukla said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #GST #India

