Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre releases Rs 2,200 crore as first instalment to 15 states for improvement of air quality measures

The states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh among others have been asked to directly transfer the funds to all Million-Plus urban cities within 10 working days of receipt from the Centre

Moneycontrol News

Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Union Finance Ministry on November 2 released Rs 2,200 crore as the first instalment to 15 states for the improvement of air quality measures in their million-plus cities,

GST compensation dues: Finance Ministry releases Rs 6,000 crore as second tranche to 16 states and 3 UTs.

The government has directed the states to directly transfer the grants-in-aid to all Million-Plus urban agglomerations/cities within 10 working days of receipt from the Centre without any deduction.

The ministry added that any delay will require the state governments to release the same with interest as per the effective rate of interest on market borrowings/State Development Loans (SDLs) for the previous year.

"The nodal entity shall also have the responsibility of achieving the performance indicators for the entire urban agglomeration," said the statement.

The ministry claimed that the grant is intended to be utilised for air quality improvement measures, including capacity building of the local bodies within million-plus city or aggregations. Also, the Centre said the funds are intended as meeting the additional needs of State Pollution Control Boards to appropriately assist the local bodies in monitoring the ambient air quality.

The states which have been chosen for allocation of these funds include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 11:01 pm

