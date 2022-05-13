English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre releases Rs 125 crore for flood control in Assam

    Central funds under the programme had been discontinued since 2016 due to anomalies committed by the erstwhile government.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
    Although the rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage. Indian flood affected villagers and cattle take shelter on a partially washed away road in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (File Image: AP)

    Although the rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage. Indian flood affected villagers and cattle take shelter on a partially washed away road in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam. (File Image: AP)

    The Centre has released for Assam Rs 125 crore from its Flood Control Fund for the current fiscal, an official release said on Friday. Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika called on Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Friday and thanked him for the assistance, it said.

    Hazarika also requested Shekhawat to release more funds under the scheme in the coming days for facilitating projects that could make Assam free of flood menace. He noted that central funds under the programme had been discontinued since 2016 due to anomalies committed by the erstwhile government.

    The water resources minister stated that the funds were released this year by the Jal Shakti Ministry due to the "relentless efforts" of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state government is planning to take up a comprehensive project to create ponds near rivers as part of its measures to control water level in the rivers during the monsoon season, the release added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #flood #Flood Relief
    first published: May 13, 2022 09:14 pm
