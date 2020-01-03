Centre rejects Republic Day tableaux of some states: Here's all you need to know

The Centre has shortlisted just 15 states and one Union Territory (UT) to present their tableaux at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 this year.

According to a list of shortlisted states issued by the Defence Ministry, the participating states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

This means only these states will be represented in the grand Republic Day parade in the national capital.

Of these, eight are BJP or NDA-ruled states, four are ruled by UPA and three by non-UPA, non-NDA parties.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand does not figure on the list. However, it's not known whether the state had sent a proposal to the ministry.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said tableau proposals received from states/UTs and central ministries and departments are evaluated in meetings of an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography.

The rejection of tableaux has now taken political colour in several states with ruling parties criticising the Centre’s move.

Bihar

The Bihar government's proposed tableau, based on the theme of "Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission" failed to find favour. The 'Jal-Jivan-Haryali Abhiyan' was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in October 2019 to boost green cover and ground water table in the state.

According to PTI sources, the bid did not fulfill the necessary criteria laid down for choosing tableaux from the states for the occasion.

The Janata Dal (United), which is ruling the state in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not comment on the rejection, but opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took potshots at the Centre for "humiliating" the people of Bihar by dismissing its tableau.

Maharashtra

Another state whose tableau has been rejected by the Centre is Maharashtra. The move drew sharp criticism from ruling NCP and Shiv Sena, with the Sharad Pawar-led party dubbing the move an insult to the state.

However, the state unit of the BJP said Maharashtra's tableau had not featured in the January 26 parade many times.

West Bengal

The tableau of West Bengal has also been rejected by the Centre. It was proposing to display at the parade its award-winning cash transfer scheme "Kanyashree" besides giving alternatives of "Sabuj Sathi" (distribution of bicycle among school students) and "Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro" project that seeks to conserve water, according to PTI sources.

The ruling TMC said the move insulted the people of the state for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.