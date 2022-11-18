 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre refutes any shortage of fertilisers in rabi season, says there is enough supply

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

”There have been some media reports claiming shortage of fertilizers in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Such reports are beyond the facts,” the Fertiliser Ministry said in a statement.

The Centre on Friday said there is adequate availability of key fertilisers, including urea and DAP, across the country for the ongoing rabi season, rejecting reports of shortage in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

It is clarified that there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet the needs of the ongoing rabi (winter) season, it said. The central government is sending fertilizers as per need to all states, and it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper intra-district and inter-district distribution, it added.

According to the ministry, urea requirement is projected at 180.18 lakh tonne for the 2022 rabi season. The pro rata requirement up to November 16 was 57.40 lakh tonne against which the government has ensured an availability of 92.54 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 lah tonne.

Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 lakh tonne lying with the states. In addition to this, there is a stock of 1.05 lakh tonne at Urea plants and 5.03 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand, it addd In case of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), the ministry said the projected requirement is 55.38 lakh tonne for the rabi season.

The pro rata requirement up to November 16 was 26.98 lakh tonne against which the ministry has ensured an availability of 36.90 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of DAP have been 24.57 lakh tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 12.33 LMT lying with the states. In addition to this, there is a stock of 0.51 lakhtonne at the DAP plants and 4.51 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand.