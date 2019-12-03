Centre proposes common eligibility test for certain govt jobs

A Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for Group 'B' non-gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' gazetted posts and Group 'C' posts in the government and equivalent posts in government bodies has been proposed by the Centre.

In a notice released on December 2, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the proposal involves setting up of a specialised agency to conduct the CET via a computer-based online test.

"Separate CETs shall be conducted for the Graduate,the Higher Secondary (12th pass) and the Matriculate (10th pass) candidates for non-technical posts for which recruitment is currently carried through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)," the government said in the notice.

Currently, those seeking government jobs are required to appear for multiple examinations conducted by varying agencies, even though a similar eligibility criterion is prescribed for appointments to many such posts.

This proposal thereby aims at streamlining the recruitment process for candidates seeking government jobs. The proposal is in the public domain to elicit comments from stakeholders within a period of one month.

Under the proposal, there shall be a common registration of candidates through an online portal and the score obtained by a candidate in the CET would be valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration.

However, "final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised examinations to be conducted by the respective

recruitment agencies," the notice added.

In addition to this, the CET score would be available for use to state governments and union territory administrations "on a cost-sharing basis by entering into MoUs with the specialized agency for CET".