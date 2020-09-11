Centre postpones 42nd GST Council meet to October 5

The 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet, which was scheduled to be held on September 19, has been postponed to October 5, CNN-News18 reported.

The 42nd GST Council meeting will likely be a single agenda meeting like the 41st GST Council meet.

GST Council, comprising representatives of all states and headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to focus on the options that the Centre has provided to states with regard to borrowing funds from the market to meet the GST compensation gap.

However, on September 11, the Centre paid Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRDG).

The 14 states that received funds are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The fund is expected to provide “additional resources (to the states) during the coronavirus crisis”.

At the previous GST Council meeting, which was held on August 27, the Centre had given the state governments two options to bridge the funding gap created due to economic losses caused by COVID-19.

The two options suggested by the GST council are as follows:

Option 1: To provide a special window to states, in consultation with the RBI, to provide Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest; this money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess.

Option 2: Entire GST compensation gap of Rs 235,000 crore of this year can be met by the states, in consultation with the RBI.