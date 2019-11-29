Centre postpones mandatory implementation of FASTags to December 15: Report

The government has postponed the mandatory implementation of FASTags to December 15, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

It was earlier mandated that, from December 1 onwards, toll payments would be made only via FASTag under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The programme is being implemented pan-India to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic.

However, the Centre has decided to keep one lane as hybrid lane which will accept FASTag as well as other modes of payment.