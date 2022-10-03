Centre plans to soon replace 3,500 government vehicles with EVs

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The central government is reportedly planning to replace the government vehicles running on petrol and diesel cars with electric powertrain vehicles.

The process will start with the issue of a tender to procure 3,500 EV units shortly, according to an ET report.

In light of the increasing number of electric vehicles manufactured at the affordable end of the market, Convergence Energy Services (CESL), the state-run company that handles EV acquisition for central and state government departments, said the size of the program could expand, according to the report.

The combined vehicles of petrol and diesel vehicles owned by the central and state governments amounts to about 600,000.

CESL chief executive Mahua Acharya told ET that the company had received a 'qualified' demand for 3,500 electric vehicles, a tender for which may be floated shortly.

"Additionally, there is an opportunity to increase penetration of electric vehicles in the fleet segment. Given the usage patterns and economics, fleet is one area where EV 4W sales can take off with more options being introduced in the mass market", said Acharya, as quoted by ET.

As EV adoption gains momentum in the passenger vehicle market, CESL's tender comes at the right time. The market for passenger vehicle EVs is envisioned to cross 50,000 units for the first time, the report added.

While the initial demand is 3,500, very quickly, the number could go up to 10,000 vehicles within two years, she added, as per the report.

Tata Motors broke the sub-Rs 10 lakh barrier in EV pricing last week with the debut of Tiago priced at Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers. As of now, the company also offers electric versions of its SUV Nexon and sedan Tigor. The Altroz EV and Punch EV will be introduced by Tata Motors by the end of this year, giving consumers more options in the market for sub-15 lakh cars.

Acharya told ET that the sweet spot of EVs for government employees is around Rs 15-17 lakh. "We only have a few models on the road. When we offer options, only very few are accessible."

For the government of India, the ideal affordability replacement level is Rs 15-17 lakhs – the current Nexon EV works very well, Acharya opined, as per the report.

On the whole, approximately 20 EVs are set to hit Indian roads in the next three years.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol could not independently confirm this news development