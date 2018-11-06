Centre plans to reach eastern Asia via 'landlocked' Tripura; plans to operationalise dead waterways

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is planning to reach "landlocked" state of Tripura via waterways to boost trade in the north-eastern part of India.

"We are trying to make Gomti and Haora rivers navigable in landlocked state of Tripura," a senior shipping ministry official said.

He added that as Tripura is the southernmost state in North East India, opening up routes via waterways could help boost trade in the region which could be enhanced to reach east Asia.

"If we are able to provide protocol route to Tripura, the southern state in north-eastern India, it can open up trade routes to eastern Asia," said the official.

The rivers will be made operational in India and Bangladesh up to 100 kilometers.

"While India needs to make a section of 20 km navigable, Bangladesh has 75-80 km at hand," he said.

Another official said that a team will be sent to the state for "technical study" in, as early as, November.

According to sources, route 1&2 of the protocol route in Bangladesh could be joint with the river section in Tripura to make the entire route accessible.

"We will try to fund the dredging work there so that we can reach the protocol route via Dhubri in Assam and Silchar in Bengal," a shipping ministry official said. ​

Apart from Tripura, Centre has also decided to reach Assam via Bangladesh. The north-eastern state will be connected by joining protocol route with route 5&6.

Thus, Dhulian in West Bengal, on route 5&6, will connect Godahari, Rajshahi and Aricha in Bhangladesh. At Aricha, the new route will be linked with route 1&2 to go northwards towards Assam where the waterway will enter the state via Dhubri.

Shipping ministry will set up a joint technical committee (JTC) to find out technical and feasibility study.

"If found positive, we will try to find out what technical interventions are further required to make it fully viable," officials said.

Another senior official said that Bangladesh proposed the idea which was given in-principal approval by India.

"The new route will reduce distance between West Bengal and Assam by almost 450 kilometres," the official said.

IWAI believes that the route will help Jharkhand expand it's market till Bangladesh.

"Its significant for Jharkhand and West Bengal. The tribal areas of Jharkhand produce lot of minerals and stones that have a huge market in Bangladesh," an official from IWAI said.

Recently, India and Bangladesh signed three bilateral agreements to amend Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT), approving use of Mongla and Chattogram port (Bangladesh) for transiting goods to and from India and approving operation of passenger and cruise vessels over protocol route.