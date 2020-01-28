App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre planning to send plane to evacuate Indians in Wuhan: S Jaishankar

He also said that no student from India has been found to be affected by the virus till date

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 28 said the Central government is planning to send a plane to Wuhan in China to evacuate Indians stuck there due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He also said that no student from India has been found to be affected by the virus till date.

"Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the Chinese government. To evacuate students and other Indians from Wuhan, we are planning to send a plane there. Our efforts are on to bring them back. It will take some days. I urge people to trust the government on this," Jaishankar told reporters on his arrival at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat.

"No Indian student has been found to be affected by this virus. Parents need not worry about their children," he said before leaving for Kevadiya by road.

Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, is on a two-day visit to Kevadiya, the site of the Statue of Unity and Rajpipla town in neighbouring Narmada district.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

