Centre bans 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites for 'anti-India content'

One of the portals ordered to be blocked is identified as ‘Naya Pakistan Group’, which reportedly runs over 15 YouTube channels

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
The ministry saw the contents as a “concerted effort to sow unrest in India”. (Representative image)

The Union government has banned two news websites and 20 YouTube channels for featuring “anti-India content”, invoking emergency provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 for the first time.

The Union ministry directed the Department of Telecom and YouTube to block the websites and YouTube channels that were found to be “purveyors of pernicious, fake and anti-India” content, The Times of India reported on on December 21.

According to the report, the content in question ranges from “blasphemous” to that which “blatantly impinges on India’s security and sovereignty”. The content also appeared to have it origins in Pakistan and its inter-services intelligence, said the report.

One of the portals ordered to be blocked is identified as ‘Naya Pakistan Group’, which runs over 15 YouTube channels, the report stated. Accused of running contents including claims such as ‘PM Modi concedes defeat in Kashmir; Article 370 restored’, ‘Taliban Army leaves Kabul for India’, ‘Taiyyap Erdogan sends 35,000 mercenaries for Kashmir’, and the ‘Turk Army enters Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Take revenge’, the group has over a million subscribers on its platforms, it said.

The ministry saw the contents as a “concerted effort to sow unrest in India”. It ordered to takedown the propagandist content by invoking Section 16 of the IT Rules. It has an emergency clause that permits the ministry to block content that is considered “necessary or expedient and justifiable to block”.

The order was conveyed to YouTube’s India and global offices, said the report, adding that the video-sharing giant has confirmed compliance and is likely to block the channels with 1 to 2 days, as per the report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Technology
first published: Dec 21, 2021 01:58 pm

