Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre okays 4-lane highway along Indo-Bhutan border: Sonowal

The Assam government is playing the role of a catalyst to Central government's efforts in bringing about infrastructural development along the border areas, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Centre has agreed in principle to construct a four-lane highway along the Indo-Bhutan border.

"The new connectivity would bring in revolutionary changes not only in connectivity but also in trade and commerce of the areas," Sonowal said at the annual state convention here.

He said that after getting clearance from the Ministry of Forest and Environment, the construction work for the 264-km long highway, encompassing four districts of the state, will start on full throttle.

The Assam government is playing the role of a catalyst to Central government's efforts in bringing about infrastructural development along the border areas, he said.

On the publication of the final Draft NRC on July 30, the CM said that genuine Indian citizens whose names are left out from the draft would get an opportunity to enrol through the disposal of claims and objections.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 09:53 am

