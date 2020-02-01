Centre offers to tweak NPR form amid apprehensions raised by BJP allies

The Centre has offered to tweak the form, which gathers information for the National Population Register, to include a disclaimer that not furnishing information on the date and place of birth of an individual’s parents, will not impact an individual or put him/her in the doubtful list, The Times of India has reported.

The move comes amid apprehensions raised by the allies of BJP in the NDA government about certain questions in the NPR questionnaire.

Sources told the paper that these apprehensions were expressed by BJP allies – Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP and Sukhbir Singh’s Badal’s Akali Dal – at an NDA meeting on January 31. At the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly said that while it would not be feasible to drop columns at this stage, a disclaimer, saying providing information on the date and place of parents’ birth is optional, can be inserted on the form.

“The government has already made it clear that it won’t be mandatory for the respondents to share these details and that there is no need to produce any documents,” a source told the newspaper.

At the meeting, PM Modi asserted that NDA members should not get defensive over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), assuring that the rights of the Muslims will not be infringed upon.

Paswan told the newspaper, “The PM has assured all that every citizen from minority communities, including Muslims, has as many rights as he does. He said that the Constitution is supreme and there is no room for discrimination among citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had demanded that Muslims from Pakistan also be brought under the purview of CAA, reportedly agreed to the PM’s assertion, adding that the party has its own ideology.