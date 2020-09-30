Centre notifies rules for 'Good Samaritans' under amended Motor Vehicles Act

The Centre has brought out new rules for 'Good Samaritans' under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The rules lay emphasis on zero harassment of a person who voluntarily helps accident victims and agrees to cooperate with legal processes that follow. No police officer shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose their identity, address or any other personal details.

Every hospital also has to publish a charter in Hindi, English and the vernacular language at the entrance or in any other location stating the rights of Good Samaritans. The hospital also has to post the charter on its website.

According to a World Bank report, India can add 14 percent to its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita if it manages to halve its very high number of road accidents by 2038.

Read: 10 rules that are changing from October 1: All you need to know

The rules state that if a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in the case in which he has acted as a Good Samaritan, they shall be examined according to its provisions.

The examination of a Good Samaritan shall be conducted at a time and place of their convenience, such as their place of residence or business.

Video conferencing shall be used extensively during examination of Good Samaritans who choose to be eye-witnesses, in order to prevent harassment and inconvenience to them.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis