172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|centre-notifies-new-rules-that-allow-any-indian-citizen-to-buy-land-in-jammu-and-kashmir-6023001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre notifies new rules that allow any Indian citizen to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The central government on October 27 announced new land rules governing municipal areas in Jammu and Kashmir permitting any Indian citizen to purchase non-agricultural land in the Union territory.

Ministry of Home Affairs in its release stated that the order will be called the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.

The order comes into force with immediate effect. The General Clauses Act, 1897 applies for the interpretation of this Order as it applies for interpretation of laws in force in the territory of India, the order stated.

Close

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir, reports India Today.

related news

Also Read: Should you be investing in property in J&K, Ladakh?


First Published on Oct 27, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Jammu and Kashmir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.