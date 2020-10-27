Centre notifies new rules that allow any Indian citizen to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir

The central government on October 27 announced new land rules governing municipal areas in Jammu and Kashmir permitting any Indian citizen to purchase non-agricultural land in the Union territory.



With notification of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, twelve state laws have been repealed as a whole out of the 26 others adapted with changes and substitutes. https://t.co/JeBB5UvdbZ

Ministry of Home Affairs in its release stated that the order will be called the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.

The order comes into force with immediate effect. The General Clauses Act, 1897 applies for the interpretation of this Order as it applies for interpretation of laws in force in the territory of India, the order stated.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir, reports India Today.

