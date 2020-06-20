App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre must respond to China's Galwan Valley claim: Sena

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades.

PTI

Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the Centre must respond to China's claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh belonged to it.

After India trashed the Chinese Army's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley and asked Beijing to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, China's foreign ministry on Friday claimed that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday asserted that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs."

"This is unacceptable and the government needs to clarify or respond to this. Havewe ceded our Galwan valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation wants to know," the recently elected Rajya Sabha member said in the tweet.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 11:53 am

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #India-China border tension

