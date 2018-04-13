Centre mulls options on simultaneous polls, including President’s rule

The Centre is exploring two new ways to hold simultaneous elections in the country, without having to amend the Constitution, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Holding simultaneous elections will require the government to amend the Constitution, which will require support from Opposition parties. Hence, the government is working on two workarounds to avoid any amendment.

The first proposal is to impose President’s rule in states where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls (for example, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), so that the voting can be held together, the report states.

The government may also consider preponing Assembly elections of states which are expected to be held few months after the 2019 General Elections such as Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. This could be done by persuading the respective state assemblies to dissolve themselves and join the process.

The second proposal suggests preponing the General Election itself to November-December this year, when assembly polls are expected to be held in four states, the report added.

Citing sources close to the development, the report suggests that either of the proposals will not require Constitutional amendment. However, simultaneous elections across the country are still not an immediate possibility.

In January, President Ram Nath Kovind had called for a "sustained debate" on holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, saying all parties need to arrive at a consensus over the issue.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former president Pranab Mukherjee made strong pitches for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

PM Modi has repeatedly spoken in its favour, saying if the proposal was not suitable, it could be rejected, but there should be a debate on it.

NITI Aayog has also favoured synchronised two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from 2024 to ensure "minimum campaign mode disruption" in governance.

The government think tank said it would be in national interest to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, and suggested formation of a group of experts to devise how it could be done.