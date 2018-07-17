Centre may soon allow carrying only digital version of your vehicle's documents

The Centre is considering allowing vehicle owners to carry only the digital version of documents related to their vehicles. The move will help end confusion related to acceptance of the digital version by state transport authorities and traffic police.

As per a The Times of India report, the road transport ministry has decided to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules and make it compulsory for authorities to accept the digital version of vehicle papers including driving licence, vehicle registration certificates, pollution control certificates and insurance documents.

The ministry has already proposed the amendment and is expected to issue an advisory on the matter in the next two days.

In another relief to vehicle owners, the ministry has proposed to extend the time limit for an annual fitness test of vehicles to once in two years. Currently, vehicles that are up to eight years old would require to undergo the test annually. However, vehicles aged more than eight years were to be tested on yearly basis.

Asked about the reason behind extending the time limit for the vehicle fitness test purchased within eight years, a transport ministry official told the publication, “This has been proposed considering that new vehicles are advanced ones so far as technology is concerned.”

In the proposal, the ministry is also seeking to make it compulsory for trucks to carry construction material such as sand, soil, and cement in a “closed body” vehicle or “container” in view of environmental concern. It further notified in the case a cargo vehicle needs to carry goods in open bodies, the “goods shall be covered by using appropriate cover like tarpaulin or other suitable material.”