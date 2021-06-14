MARKET NEWS

Centre may renegotiate COVID-19 vaccine prices with manufacturers as it takes over states' role in procurement

The prices are expected to go up, as the states - under the now-scrapped procurement policy - were paying a higher amount for the supply of vaccines as compared to the central government.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
The states' role in procuring 25% of total vaccines has also been taken over by the Centre (Representative image)

The Centre may renegotiate vaccine prices with manufacturers as it takes over the states' role in procurement of anti-COVID-19 jabs, a report claimed on June 14.

The prices are expected to go up, as the states - under the now-scrapped procurement policy - were paying a higher amount for the supply of vaccines as compared to the central government, CNBC TV 18 reported.

After the vaccine procurement was liberalised on May 1, the Serum Institute of India (SII) was supplying its vaccine to the state governments at a cost of Rs 300 per dose, whereas, Bharat Biotech Limited levied a charge of Rs 400 per jab. On the contrary, the per dose charge levied on the Centre was Rs 150.

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the reversal of vaccine procurement policy, with the Centre to now procure vaccines on behalf of the states as well.

Also Read | PM Modi announces free vaccination for all aged above 18

The procurement cost for vaccines may be revised higher than earlier price of Rs 150 for the Centre, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The news channel further claimed that the Centre is factoring in a higher vaccine procurement price to revise its expenditure estimates for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The central government is estimating Rs 45,000 crore-Rs 50,000 crore as vaccination budget for now, CNBC TV 18 said, adding that Rs 6,000 crore out of the current Rs 35,000 crore budget has been spent so far.

The expenditure is also being driven up as the Centre would now be procuring 180-190 crore doses, the channel further stated. As per the new vaccination policy that was unveiled by Modi last week, the central government would procure 75 percent of the total vaccine doses, whereas, only the remainder 25 percent doses would be procured by the private hospitals.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Jun 14, 2021 04:08 pm

