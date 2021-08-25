Centre may relax caps on airfares, flight operations: Report

Rather than just accept that business travel will rebound, companies can use the change in practices of the past year to open a new chapter for how they approach it. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has started discussion on the possibility of removing the existing caps on the number of flights and the minimum and maximum fares that airlines can charge in the domestic sector.

In a 90-minute long meeting with top airline executives earlier this week, Scindia discussed the issue of relaxing or abolishing these restrictions. However, no decision was taken, reported The Economic Times citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the meeting was attended by Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, and AirAsia India chief executive Sunil Bhaskaran, besides top executives of SpiceJet and GoAir.

The development comes nearly two weeks after the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an official order to raise the lower and upper caps on domestic fares.

India had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to coronavirus.

The lower caps were imposed to help the airlines facing financial losses due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The upper caps were put so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high. Also, a cap was put on flight operations in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order dated August 12, the ministry increased the lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration from Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,900 -- an increase of 11.53 percent. The upper cap for flights under 40 minutes of duration was increased by 12.82 percent to Rs 8,800.

Similarly, flights with duration between 40-60 minutes have a lower limit of Rs 3,700 instead of Rs 3,300 now, the order said. The upper cap on these flights was increased by 12.24 percent to Rs 11,000 on the day.

The flights with duration between 60-90 minutes have a lower limit of Rs 4,500 -- an increase of 12.5 percent. The upper cap on these flights was increased by 12.82 percent to Rs 13,200 on Thursday

Now, domestic flights of duration between 90-120, 120-150, 150-180 and 180-210 minutes have lower caps of Rs Rs 5,300, Rs 6,700, Rs 8,300 and Rs 9,800, respectively, as per the ministry's order

Till date, domestic flights of duration between 90-120, 120-150, 150-180 and 180-210 minutes had the lower limits of Rs 4,700, Rs 6,100, Rs 7,400 and Rs 8,700, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)