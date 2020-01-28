Centre may hire communications agency to spread awareness on Census-NPR: Report

The Centre is looking to hire a professional communications agency to bring about a 'behavioural change in the mindset of people' about Census 2021 and updation of National Population Register (NPR) so that they provide accurate information to enumerators, The Economic Times reported.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has floated a bid document on January 21, the report stated.

The aim behind conducting the exercise is to reach out to the masses at a time when many opposition-ruled states have said that they will not roll out the NPR or enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The NPR -- a biometric database of ordinary residents of India – has seen wide protests across the nation. Critics feel the CAA will be used in conjunction with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that may follow the NPR to discriminate against Muslims. The government has denied this allegation.

As per the bid document, the key focus of the agency will be to “create and design awareness and publicity material about Census 2021-NPR and its activities, goals and objectives” so that it effectively delivers the messages on various aspects of census and NPR “to all target audience and stakeholders.”

For the proposed project, the government reportedly plans to hire reputed advertising agencies and use all campaign modes such as mass media, digital and social media as well as street plays and puppet shows to drive home the message.

The report said the campaign will run in English, Hindi and 16 regional languages on television, radio, billboards and text messages on phone.

The agency will also produce video and audio spots, and documentaries on census-NPR themes for a “360-degree media campaign”, the report said, adding that five celebrities will be selected for the endorsement.