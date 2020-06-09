Centre may allow import of untested drugs under trial: Report

The government may soon permit the import of untested drugs that are undergoing clinical trials in other countries.

The government may allow import of medicines for "compassionate use," such as those for COVID-19, rare paediatric disorders and genetic diseases, According to a report by The Economic Times.

The health ministry will amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019, and the new rules may come into effect within two weeks, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The eased norms might help make more medicines accessible for COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.

According to The Economic Times report, the norms might be eased to allow any government or private hospital, or a medical institution to import drugs for the treatment of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses, those that cause serious permanent disability or people requiring therapy for unmet medical needs.

"The (compassionate use) clause has been added to help patients suffering from serious diseases. This gives early access to patients suffering from rare diseases, especially children with spinal muscular atrophy or orphan diseases," said a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) official told the paper.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had in May recommended compassionate use of remdesivir to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

The process for approvals has been made simpler, the report added. The medical institution will have to explain to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) the reason for "compassionate use" over "available therapeutic options".

The draft amendment, as cited by the publication, says "The central licensing authority may, after scrutiny of information and documents enclosed with the application… if not satisfied with the requirements… reject the application, for reasons to be recorded in writing, within a period of 30 days from the date of application".