Centre, Mamata Banerjee spar over dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps in West Bengal

The Union Health Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to investigate instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on June 29 after the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari made allegations about the fake vaccination scam.

Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp organised in the Kasba area in south Kolkata.

Here's everything you need to know about the West Bengal COVID-19 vaccination fraud:

In the letter written to West Bengal chief secretary, Bhushan referred to a letter by Adhikari to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Adhikari had alleged that COVID-19 vaccination camps were being organised by unauthorised people.

He also pointed out that in some of these camps, and notably in Kasba locality of the Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries has received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these vaccination camps, Bhushan said in his letter.

"Such instances, if not promptly enquired into and suitably addressed, may also lead to the possibility of their recurrence," Bhushan said.

"It is requested that the matter may be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations raised in the letter referred to above, clarified immediately and that, suitable and strict action may be taken in the matter, if necessary. It is also requested that a factual report on the matter may be sent to this ministry in the next two days," he added.

Adhikari had told Vardhan that one Debanjan Deb, impersonating as an IAS officer working as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has been holding illegal 'vaccination camps' in Ward No 107 of Kasba right in the heart of Kolkata under the banner of KMC.

"Vaccination coupons are also being reportedly issued by the ruling party like a voter slip. But, over the last 48 hours, an even more alarming incident has come to the fore," Adhikari had said, adding that thorough investigation by central agencies is needed into this vaccination fraud.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rubbished the claims saying that the state government was not associated with any fake vaccination scam.

To defame West Bengal, the BJP-led government at the Centre is using some agencies to blow small things out of proportion, Banerjee alleged.

"The issue of the dubious vaccination camps is an isolated case. The West Bengal government is not associated with them. We took prompt action the moment we received complaints," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court while hearing PIL on the vaccination scam on June 29 directed the West Bengal government to file a report before it by July 2 on the progress of investigation into the camps allegedly conducted by the accused Debanjan Deb.

Questioning how the accused could move around with impunity using a blue beacon on his car and get entry into the city's civic body headquarters, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the state to file the report in the form of an affidavit.