Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre making arrangements for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev: PM Modi

The prime minister was addressing a rally here ahead of Assembly elections in the state slated for October 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15 said the Centre was making all arrangements to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of the Sikh faith, across the world.

"The whole country is busy with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev and the Centre is making all arrangements to celebrate this event across the world," Modi said.

"I am happy that the Kartarpur Corridor (project) is going to complete," he said.

He added that his government had got the opportunity to rectify, to some extent, the "political and strategic mistake" that took place seven decades ago.

"I am hopeful that Parkash Purb will bring joy," Modi said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river.

The corridor will be thrown open to pilgrims in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Modi also attacked the Congress for opposing the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"Don't know what happens to Congress leaders. They get upset in matters that bring joy to countrymen," he said, adding this was not restricted to the Rafale deal.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

