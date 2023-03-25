 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre looks to speed up ‘housing for all’, advance deadline by 3 months

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Around 29.5 million houses are to be built in rural India under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). The government is holding talks to speed up construction and meet the target by December 2023 ahead of the March 2024 deadline

The Centre is looking to bring forward by three months its deadline for the ‘Housing for All’ initiative to December 2023 and the rural development ministry is in talks to quicken the pace of construction, The Economic Times has reported.

Around 29.5 million houses are to be built in rural India under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) or PMAY-G scheme. The plan to “speed-up processes”  comes ahead of the general elections due in May 2024.

The houses were to be completed by 2022 but the work was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. The deadline was revised deadline to March 2024.

So far, 28.6 million houses have been sanctioned and 22.1 million built. The ministry was “firming up” an action plan to speed-up processes, the report cited a ministry official as saying.