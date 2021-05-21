Centre lists 14 best COVID-19 practices adopted by states; oxygen nurse, taxi ambulance initiatives find mention

Rajesh Bhushan said that such practices may be replicated by other states after customising them to suit local needs. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has released a list of practices adopted by several state and district officials to contain the raging COVID-19 second wave. The officials had appraised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of steps take during interactions held on May 18 and 20.

"The coordinated and dedicated efforts put in by the states and districts through local innovations to manage the pandemic and associated challenges are appreciable," Bhushan said in his statement.

The Health Secretary listed many initiatives including mobile OPD in Bikaner, door-to-door testing in Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Bhushan said that such practices may be replicated by other states after customizing them to suit local needs.

Here are some of the best COVID-19 practices adopted by states as per the health ministry:

Uttar Pradesh: Establishment and operation of isolation centres and COVID care centres with the active cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Effective use of Kashi COVID Response Centre (KCRC) to provide a one-stop solution for all coronavirus related queries of common citizens in Varanasi.

Door-to-door testing using both RAT and RT-PCR in rural areas, which brought down the positivity from 38 percent to 2.8 percent in just one month in Raebareli.

Madhya Pradesh: Community engagement at mohalla level, village, block and district level by involving elected representatives and losing candidates of the last election in promoting prompt isolation and containment measures.

Haryana: Worksite COVID vaccination centres and drive through vaccination centres in Gurugram.

Digital portal for real-time tracking of bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in all 102 hospitals as well as the availability of ambulances in Gurugram.

Tamil Nadu: Use of taxi ambulances in Chennai.

Chandigarh: Utilisation of Ayush medicines and Ayush health facilities for COVID management in the UT.

Distribution of Ayush Kadha in haat bazaars of District Janjgir Champa.

Maharashtra: Tiffin box service at all COVID care centres with the help of community engagement in Ahmednagar.

Use of geographically distributed oxygen buffer stock manned by senior officers in Mumbai.

Rajasthan: Mobile OPD at block level to provide non-COVID essential services to villages and provision of "Oxygen Mitra" in each hospital to check oxygen wastage in Bikaner.

Bihar: Use of "HIT Covid" app to track and monitor home isolated COVID-19 patients in Patna.

Kerala: Use of "Oxygen Nurses" to ensure rational use of oxygen in hospitals in Kerala.