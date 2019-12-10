Centre likely to cut school education budget by Rs 3,000 crore citing funds crunch: Report

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is likely to cut the school education budget for financial year 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore because of “funds crunch”, The Print has reported.

The publication cited highly placed sources in the HRD Ministry -- which oversees education -- as saying that the Ministry of Finance gave lack of funds as the reason behind cutting back the budget for school education.

The school education department was allotted a sum of Rs 56,536.63 crore for FY20.

Sources also said that the proposal to cut funds was discussed between the officials of the HRD and finance ministries two weeks ago. A source from the ministry told the publication, “Finance ministry officials said they will have to reduce the budget for school education by Rs 3,000 crore.”

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is now said to be pursuing the finance ministry to get the complete fund.

A source from the HRD ministry told the publication that they are pushing the finance ministry to release the full amount because the school education department has no other way of generating funds. “Higher education department has things like HEFA (Higher Education Finance Agency) through which they can raise money, but school education (department) does not have any such means,” the source told ThePrint. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The proposal is likely to have an adverse effect on Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and many teachers, who have not received their salaries. It may also affect the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan which aims at “improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes”.

The HRD ministry Spokesperson, however, said that the report on the proposed fund cut “is not true”.