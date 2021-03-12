Centre launches Mera Ration app to help beneficiaries of One Nation One Ration Card scheme

Representational image

The Government of India launched the ‘Mera Ration’ mobile application on March 12 to help the beneficiaries of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ programme that aims at pan India portability of ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The app will help users who are ration card holders locate the nearest fair price shop, reported business daily Mint. It will prove useful to those who have just moved into a new area for purposes of livelihood or otherwise.

That apart, the app will help beneficiaries find out details of their food grain entitlement, recent transactions, and status of Aadhaar seeding.

The app will additionally help migrant beneficiaries to register their migration details.

There are also options to provide suggestions/ feedback on the application.

Mera Ration is a bilingual app; currently English and Hindi language options are available.

The Mera Ration app has been developed by the Government of India in collaboration with the NIC “to facilitate various ONORC related services among National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, particularly migrant beneficiaries, FPS dealers, and other relevant stakeholders,” the ministry statement read.

At present, 32 states and union territories are covered under the ONORC scheme. Only four states remain to be integrated, namely, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Assam. The process is expected to be completed in a few more months, Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said.