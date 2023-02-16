 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre launches hackathon to identify ideas to tackle cyber threats

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

KAVACH 2023 is a unique national hackathon jointly conducted by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, AICTE, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (Ministry of Home Affairs) (Representative image)

The Centre on Thursday launched a national-level 'hackathon' to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for addressing cyber security challenges and cybercrimes in the country.

According to officials, youngsters from educational institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate in the "KAVACH 2023" hackathon to find robust, secure and effective technological solutions for cyber security using their technical expertise and innovative skills.

"It will advance the blockage of cyber security crimes with a robust system monitoring and safety provisions," said Balaji Srivastava, Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

KAVACH 2023 is a unique national hackathon jointly conducted by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, AICTE, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (Ministry of Home Affairs) to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and common citizens, he said.