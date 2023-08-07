English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre lauds Kerala govt's proactive role in promoting startup ecosystem

    In a draft policy on deep tech startups in the country, it said that measures such as leveraging public procurement for startups have been proactively implemented by the state.

    PTI
    August 07, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Centre lauds Kerala govt's proactive role in promoting startup ecosystem

    Centre lauds Kerala govt's proactive role in promoting startup ecosystem

    Kerala's proactive approach towards the promotion and sustained growth of the startup ecosystem in the state through various measures has been lauded by the central government.

    In a draft policy on deep tech startups in the country, it said that measures such as leveraging public procurement for startups have been proactively implemented by the state.

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 02:32 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!