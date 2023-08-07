Centre lauds Kerala govt's proactive role in promoting startup ecosystem

Kerala's proactive approach towards the promotion and sustained growth of the startup ecosystem in the state through various measures has been lauded by the central government.
In a draft policy on deep tech startups in the country, it said that measures such as leveraging public procurement for startups have been proactively implemented by the state.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!