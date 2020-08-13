Centre lauds Kashmiri students for developing ‘Wise App’ that works on 2G internet

Two graduates of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), who hail from Kashmir, were lauded by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on August 13 for developing an application that would help students take online classes on 2G internet speed.



— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Education Minister applauded the duo for developing an app that “is extremely user-friendly, completely free of cost and comes without any advertisements.”

The app was developed by Mubeen Masudi and Bilal Abidi, who graduated from IIT Bombay in 2011, The Tribune reported. It was launched on Google Playstore last week.

The report quoted Masudi as saying: “Wise App, which works on 2G, enables teachers to schedule and conduct live classes on Zoom without the headache of having to share meeting IDs and passwords. Additionally, it enables teachers to send and receive assignments, facilitate discussions, share material, and receive automated attendance reports, all at one place.”

Notably, high-speed 4G internet service has been suspended in the Valley for over a year now and students had been facing difficulties taking online classes on 2G internet.