Centre issues show-cause notice to Sudarshan TV, says it violated programme code: Report

The Centre has issued a show-cause notice to media house Sudarshan TV over the airing of a controversial segment called 'UPSC Jihad' over concerns that the show prima facie violated the programme code, Solicitor General Tushar Mehra said in a brief Supreme Court hearing on September 23.

“The notice is a detailed one, giving facts which are against the programme code,” the Centre said. Sudarshan TV has until September 28 to respond, the Indian Express reported.

The bench of Justices Indu Malhotra, D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph had earlier ordered a stay on the remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad', which is hosted by the channel's editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, being aired. "Prima facie, it appears…the object, intent and purpose of the programme is to vilify the Muslim community," they had said.

The Centre on September 21 had urged the court to not lay down further guidelines for print and television media, which it said was already regulated.

The next hearing for the matter is set to be October 5. The programme bills itself an investigative reportage on the "conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service."