Mar 15, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre is withholding funds to Delhi civic bodies: AAP

The AAP's claim comes in the backdrop of the BJP-led civic body alleging political vendetta behind the AAP government not releasing funds to it, which it claims owes Rs 2,600 crore as its legal share in taxes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that Centre was withholding funds to the civic bodies in the national capital and warned that more employees could go on strike if the issue was not resolved.

“Modi government is not giving any heed to the issue, when local bodies in other states are given money, Delhi local bodies are not given anything,” Rakesh Kumar, an AAP councillor and Leader of opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), said.

The AAP's claim comes in the backdrop of the BJP-led civic body alleging political vendetta behind the AAP government not releasing funds to it, which it claims owes Rs 2,600 crore as its legal share in taxes.

NDMC has reached a stage of bankruptcy, which is a “serious issue” and matter of concern for all us, Kumar said noting that the workers could go on strike.

“More employees are going to come on streets if the issue is not looked into,” he said, adding the situation today has reached a point where employees are on strike, including those from the malaria department.

“In a day or two sanitation workers are going to be on strike," Kumar said.

The BJP has often claimed that the AAP government does not release funds to three civic bodies, which it controls.

On BJP's assertion that Delhi government owes money to the corporation (NDMC), AAP leaders outrightly rejected this and said the civic body has requested for a loan so that they can pay two months salary of its employees.

Also, a loan taken earlier has not been paid back by the corporation, they said.

