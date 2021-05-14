Centre invites vaccine makers to produce Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech willing to share formula

Covaxin (Representative image)

Amid the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, especially the indigenously made Covaxin, the Centre and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech expressed willingness to let other companies produce the jab in a bid to ramp up vaccine production in the country.

During a media briefing, NITI Aayog member (Health), Dr VK Paul said, "People say that Covaxin should be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Bharat Biotech has welcomed this when we discussed it with them."

However, Paul also stressed that Covaxin can only be manufactured in the Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) labs.

"Covaxin is made by inactivating a live virus. This happens only in the BSL3 laboratory which is very sophisticated. It is not something that every company has. We give an open invitation and we have already reached out from our side to make it together," he said, adding that the government will provide full assistance to ramp up the capacity.

Meanwhile, the Government also emphasized that it is consistently and proactively working to secure and enhance the availability of vaccines.

The statement pointed out that two Central Government PSUs, namely, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) and BIBCOL have entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech. In addition, one state government undertaking, Haffkine Institute, has also entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech.

As a result of this proactive intervention of the Central Government, Indian Immunologicals Limited will be in a position to start production of Covaxin from September 2021, while Haffkine Institute and BIBCOL will start production of Covaxin from November 2021, the Health Ministry statement said.

"Government of India presently is also engaged in proactive dialogue with Bharat Biotech and some other PSUs, as well as private companies to execute technology transfer agreements. This would further enhance and augment the production of Covaxin in the country," it said.