Centre investigating 60% of Jan Dhan deposits post-demonetisation: Report

The Centre is investigating over 60 percent of the 37 million Jan Dhan accounts over "suspicious" deposits made in the weeks following the note ban, as reported by the Business Standard.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, giving citizens time until December 30, 2016 to deposit these notes in their bank accounts.

Following the announcement, the total deposits in these Jan Dhan accounts rose sharply by 41 percent to Rs 64,200 crore, up from Rs 45,600 crore that was deposited till November 9, 2016.

A total amount of Rs 42,200 crore was deposited between November 8, 2016, and December 30, 2016, according to documents reviewed by the paper. On January 4, 2017, the deposits jumped over Rs 70,000 crore, indicating suspicious transactions in nearly 60 percent of the accounts.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told the paper that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is investigating into the matter as they had received 30 one-time reports from 187 ‘reporting entities’.

“Prime facie, these deposits cannot be said to be illicit. The information has been received by the CBDT for necessary investigations and consequential actions,” Adhia told the paper, adding that the CBDT has begun the process of matching the deposits in Jan Dhan accounts with the profile of the depositors.

In cases where the deposits do not match the depositor's profile, the government is conducting the necessary investigations.

These deposits will be termed illicit only after the court validates the findings. Until then, Adhia said, these bank accounts could not be frozen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on August 15, 2014, in a bid to improve financial inclusion. Under this scheme, people can open accounts that do not require maintaining a minimum balance, and there was no restriction on depositing money.

The deposits in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) started declining after the Union government put a limit of Rs 50,000 on deposits with such accounts. The total deposits with Jan Dhan accounts fell by 15 percent to around Rs 63,000 crore by the end of March 2017 against the December 2016 levels.

Until August 29, 2018, Rs 82,100 crore has been deposited in 326 million bank accounts under the financial inclusion scheme.