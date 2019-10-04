Centre imposes Rs 50,000 fine on idol immersion in Ganga, tributaries

The Centre has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine for immersing idols in the Ganga and its tributaries under a 15-point directive issued to states to check pollution of the river during festivals.

"Riverbanks and ghats should be cordoned off and barricaded to prevent any stray immersion of idols in the rivers or its banks," the directive says. District magistrates have been tasked with enforcing the directive dated September 16.

“Adequate arrangements should be made for designated idol immersion sites within the municipal area or bank of river Ganga and its tributaries by constructing temporary confined ponds with removable synthetic liners at the bottom," it says.

Officials are required to submit an action taken report within seven days of festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, Dussehra, Deepawali, Chhath Puja and Saraswati Puja.

"If anyone is found violating the order, Rs 50,000 as environment compensation should be levied, collected and deposited with state pollution control boards," the directive reads.

Issued by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the report cited studies on deteriorating water quality.

The NMCG had held a meeting with the officials of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal on September 12.