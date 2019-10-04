App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre imposes Rs 50,000 fine on idol immersion in Ganga, tributaries

District magistrates have been entrusted to enforce a 15-point directive to the check river pollution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine for immersing idols in the Ganga and its tributaries under a 15-point directive issued to states to check pollution of the river during festivals.

"Riverbanks and ghats should be cordoned off and barricaded to prevent any stray immersion of idols in the rivers or its banks," the directive says. District magistrates have been tasked with enforcing the directive dated September 16.

“Adequate arrangements should be made for designated idol immersion sites within the municipal area or bank of river Ganga and its tributaries by constructing temporary confined ponds with removable synthetic liners at the bottom," it says.

Close

Officials are required to submit an action taken report within seven days of festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, Dussehra, Deepawali, Chhath Puja and Saraswati Puja.

related news

"If anyone is found violating the order, Rs 50,000 as environment compensation should be levied, collected and deposited with state pollution control boards," the directive reads.

Issued by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the report cited studies on deteriorating water quality.

The NMCG had held a meeting with the officials of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal on September 12.

 (With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #fine #Ganga cleanup #Ganga river #India #pollution #Swachh Bharat

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.