Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre gives Rs 150 crore for development of Akola railway station

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Union minister Sanjay Dhotre on Sunday said the Centre has provided Rs 150 crore for the development of Akola railway station in Maharashtra.

Besides, a proposal of Rs 720 crore has also been sent to the central government for the beautification of the railway station, he told reporters here.

The Centre is committed towards ''Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'' and understanding the challenges of COVID-19, said the Minister of State for education, communications and electronics & information technology.

As part of the beautification of the railway station, the diesel engine of the now non-operational Shakuntala Express, which was started in 1911 on narrow gauge in Vidarbha, has been turned into a museum and kept at the railway station for public viewing.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

