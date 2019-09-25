Centre gives farmers direct access to PM-KISAN; move aims to circumvent state opposition: Report

The Ministry of Agriculture has made the PM-KISAN scheme portal directly accessible to farmers in a bid to circumvent state governments’ opposition to the programme, reports The Economic Times.

The scheme promises small and marginal farmers Rs 6,000 a year in three instalments.

The Ministry has notified states that farmers will now be allowed to directly enrol for the scheme by self-declaring landholdings. The states, however, will still have to verify the Aadhaar seeding and other eligibility before payment is transferred, the report added.

"This will put pressure on state governments to expedite processing of the scheme. We want every farmer to benefit. This will also bring transparency as farmers will be able to monitor the progress at every stage. Farmers will be able to know at which stage the process is stuck," the article quotes Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal as saying.

The new link called ‘farmers corner’ will allow farmers to rectify their Aadhaar number, register and monitor the status of their application, he added.

The move is particularly expected to benefit over 70 lakh farmers from West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal critic of the programme, the paper noted.