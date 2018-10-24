Centre gives ex-post facto nod to BRICS nations' pact on environmental cooperation

The Centre on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to a pact signed among BRICS nations on environmental cooperation, a move which is expected to bring in latest technologies and best practices for better environment protection.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the MoU signed during the 10th BRICS Summit in July in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The MoU identifies various areas of cooperation, including air quality, water, biodiversity, climate change and waste management.

It also stresses cooperation on implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and in other areas as mutually agreed upon by the participants.

"The MoU will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the BRICS countries in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits..." an official statement said.

It said that concerns of rising environmental issues are not limited to any country but pose a serious challenge to the entire globe.

The pact acknowledges the responsibility of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - comprising more than 40 per cent of the world's population, towards the protection, preservation and sustainability of the environment.

"The MoU is expected to bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited for bringing about better environment protection, better conservation, and better management of climate change and wildlife protection/conservation.