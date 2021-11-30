MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre gives 3-member committee three weeks to review criteria for EWS reservation

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will head the committee, which will have to keep the Apex Court's observations from October 21 this year.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Central government has formed a three-member committee to review the criteria for reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 30.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will head the committee, which has been requested to complete the task within three weeks.

During this time, the committee will have to review the criteria for determining the EWS category while keeping in mind the Supreme Court observations dated October 21, 2021.

Also read: Explainer | The EWS quota law and controversy over NEET exam

It will also have to examine the various approaches that have so far been followed in the country for identifying the economically weaker sections and recommend criteria for identifying this category in the future.

Close

Secretarial assistance will be provided to the three-member committee as required by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Also read: Explained | Here's what the OBC, EWS reservation in MBBS, PG medical courses means
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #EWS reservation #reservation
first published: Nov 30, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.