Centre gives 3-member committee three weeks to review criteria for EWS reservation

The Central government has formed a three-member committee to review the criteria for reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 30.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will head the committee, which has been requested to complete the task within three weeks.

During this time, the committee will have to review the criteria for determining the EWS category while keeping in mind the Supreme Court observations dated October 21, 2021.

It will also have to examine the various approaches that have so far been followed in the country for identifying the economically weaker sections and recommend criteria for identifying this category in the future.

Secretarial assistance will be provided to the three-member committee as required by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.