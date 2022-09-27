 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre extends tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal, Sampat Meena as joint directors in CBI

PTI
Sep 27, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in Aggarwal's tenure for a period of six months beyond September 2, 2022, it said.

The Centre has extended the tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal and Sampat Meena as joint directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre. The committee has also approved an extension in the tenure of Meena, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, till September 21, 2024, the order said.

