English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Is A Depreciating Currency Good For A Country? | MC Explains With Latha Venkatesh
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre extends tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal, Sampat Meena as joint directors in CBI

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in Aggarwal's tenure for a period of six months beyond September 2, 2022, it said.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Centre has extended the tenure of Rakesh Aggarwal and Sampat Meena as joint directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in Aggarwal's tenure for a period of six months beyond September 2, 2022, it said.

    Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre. The committee has also approved an extension in the tenure of Meena, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, till September 21, 2024, the order said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Centre #Current Affairs #India #Rakesh Aggarwal #Sampat Meena
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.