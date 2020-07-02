App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre extends postal ballot facility for voters above 65 years of age, COVID-19 positive patients

Moreover, in order to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during polling, the Election Commission decided to have more polling booths

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Centre on July 2 issued a notification amending the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 allowing postal ballot facility for voters who are above the age of 65 years and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home or institutional quarantine.

Those above the age of 65 years are in the high-risk group across the world. This development comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the dates for which are yet to be declared.

Moreover, in order to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the polling, the Election Commission earlier on July 2 decided to have more polling stations to avoid crowding.

Auxiliary polling stations will be set up in the same building or premises of the original polling station to spread out voters.

The new assembly in Bihar has to be formed before November 29.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:56 pm

