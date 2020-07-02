Centre extends postal ballot facility for voters above 65 years of age, COVID-19 positive patients



Notification for Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020 - for extending Postal Ballot Facility for electors above age of 65yrs & Covid+ve under home/institutional quarantined pic.twitter.com/806HGprL9K

The Centre on July 2 issued a notification amending the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 allowing postal ballot facility for voters who are above the age of 65 years and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home or institutional quarantine.

Those above the age of 65 years are in the high-risk group across the world. This development comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the dates for which are yet to be declared.

Moreover, in order to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the polling, the Election Commission earlier on July 2 decided to have more polling stations to avoid crowding.

Auxiliary polling stations will be set up in the same building or premises of the original polling station to spread out voters.

The new assembly in Bihar has to be formed before November 29.