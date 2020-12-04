PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre discussing COVID-19 vaccine price with states: PM Modi

PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccine strategy, the second such meeting since the pandemic began.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 4, said the Centre was discussing the price of COVID-19 vaccines with states. Experts believe that a vaccine may be ready in a few weeks, he further stated.

Frontline healthcare workers, elderly people and those suffering life-threatening illnesses will be among the first recipients of the vaccine against COVID-19, PM Modi said at an all-party meeting.

"India's vaccination drive would begin as soon as we get a go-ahead from scientists," the Prime Minister said.

Also read: What makes Russia's Sputnik V a sought-after COVID vaccine for developing world, including India

PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccine strategy, the second such meeting since the pandemic began.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also mentioned the COVIN app, which will digitally track stocks of vaccines and aid last-mile delivery.

The Union health ministry has asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to upload data of healthcare workers on the COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) app, ANI reported on November 30.

Nearly eight vaccines are at different stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India, PM Modi said on December 4. Three vaccines from India are also at different stages of trial, he said.

Also read: Committed to engaging with Indian govt to make vaccine available in country, says Pfizer

PM Modi also asked people to be careful about false information on vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

"We must make sure rumours are not spread during vaccination, rumours that are anti-national and anti-human. Thus, all political parties must make sure that we save all Indians from such rumours and spread awareness," he said.

PM Modi had recently visited facilities of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila to review development and manufacturing of vaccine candidates.

The Centre plans to distribute 400-500 million doses covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in October.

India has far reported more than 95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.4 lakh deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 4, 2020 02:27 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.