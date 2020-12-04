Centre discussing COVID-19 vaccine price with states: PM Modi

PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccine strategy, the second such meeting since the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 4, said the Centre was discussing the price of COVID-19 vaccines with states. Experts believe that a vaccine may be ready in a few weeks, he further stated.

Frontline healthcare workers, elderly people and those suffering life-threatening illnesses will be among the first recipients of the vaccine against COVID-19, PM Modi said at an all-party meeting.

"India's vaccination drive would begin as soon as we get a go-ahead from scientists," the Prime Minister said.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also mentioned the COVIN app, which will digitally track stocks of vaccines and aid last-mile delivery.

The Union health ministry has asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to upload data of healthcare workers on the COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) app, ANI reported on November 30.

Nearly eight vaccines are at different stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India, PM Modi said on December 4. Three vaccines from India are also at different stages of trial, he said.

PM Modi also asked people to be careful about false information on vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

"We must make sure rumours are not spread during vaccination, rumours that are anti-national and anti-human. Thus, all political parties must make sure that we save all Indians from such rumours and spread awareness," he said.

PM Modi had recently visited facilities of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila to review development and manufacturing of vaccine candidates.

The Centre plans to distribute 400-500 million doses covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in October.

India has far reported more than 95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.4 lakh deaths.