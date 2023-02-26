 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre directs states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The BEE is scheduled to commemorate its 21st foundation day on March 1 at the Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The Centre and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) have directed state governments to expedite energy efficiency activities on a mission mode, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission Chief Executive, A Chandrasekhara Reddy said on Sunday.

He said the energy efficiency movement is aimed at securing the interests of future generations and the economy at large.

"In accordance with the Government of India's policy to increase energy efficiency and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions by achieving the country's climate change targets (Panchamrit), the Union Ministry of Power-led BEE has emphasized the need for all state designated agencies to engage deeply in the energy efficiency movement on a mission mode," said Reddy in an official press note.

Abhay Bakre, Director General of BEE directed state energy saving bodies to strive to achieve the national energy savings target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy, which equates to 750 billion units of electricity.