Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 14 said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight COVID-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases. The chief minister said a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was "extremely productive".

"Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together,(sic)" Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting, also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, comes in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 and over 1,200 people have died.

