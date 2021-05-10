Centre defends differential pricing of COVID-19 jabs in affidavit to Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

The government has told the Supreme Court that the differential pricing of coronavirus vaccines is aimed at creating an incentivised demand for the private manufacturers that will ensure market-driven affordable prices, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The Centre has also opposed compulsory licencing of vaccines and medicines used in COVID-19 treatment, saying it won't help boost manufacturing as raw material supply was an issue.

The court will on May 10 hear a case of coronavirus management and supply situation of essentials such as medical oxygen, drugs and vaccines.

Calls to expand manufacturing have been growing as India continues to report record daily infections and states complain of shortages of jabs.

Defending different prices of jabs, the Centre in an affidavit to the country’s top court said that pricing won't be an issue since all states governments have announced free vaccination, the news channel reported.

Several states have questioned manufacturers selling vaccines at a higher price to them and private hospitals. Bharat Biotech has priced Covaxin at Rs 400 a dose for states and 1,200 for private hospitals. Serum Institute of India is selling Covishield for Rs 300 per a to state governments and Rs 600 private hospitals.

The Centre will continue to procure jabs at Rs 150 per dose.

The affidavit was filed ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

The Centre also opposed compulsory licencing on vaccines and medicines such as remdesivir and tocilizumab.

"Any discussion, mention of exercise of statutory powers either for essential drugs or vaccines would have serious, severe and unintended on Centre's efforts in other countries. In the current scenario, main constraint is in availability of raw materials any additional licenses may not result in increased production," the CNBC-TV18 quoted the affidavit as saying.

The Centre also cautioned against "overzealous, but well-meaning judicial intervention" on the management of the pandemic.

"Any overzealous, but well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences, in absence of any expert advice. In light of unprecedented crisis executive needs discretion to formulate policy, executive should be trusted," the affidavit said, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)