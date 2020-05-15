App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

11 empowered groups had been formed to provide recommendations to tackle the economic fallout of the crisis during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The government has created six informal groups of ministers (GoMs) to discuss the revival strategy after the lockdown ends.

The GoMs have already begun discussions with officials, experts and industry representatives to prepare their suggestions, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Eleven empowered groups of secretaries and senior government officials were formed to provide recommendations to tackle the economic fallout of the crisis during the lockdown.

related news

The ET report gave some details on three out of the six informal GoMs:

>> GoM on skill development and employment generation is chaired by Thawar Chand Gehlot, the social justice and empowerment minister.

>> GoM on rural development and land-related issues, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

>> GoM on e-education and e-learning, chaired by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, includes Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre.

Another GoM has been formed to look into healthcare and the crisis' impact on infrastructure and human resources, the report added.

Also read: Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

The GoM headed by Gehlot had recommended the affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers and a credit facility for street vendors, which were later announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14.

An agriculture-related announcement might be made on May 15, which could include an over Rs 5,000 crore scheme to help farmer-producer organisations and informal food processing units to boost production.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 11:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.