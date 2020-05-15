Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

The government has created six informal groups of ministers (GoMs) to discuss the revival strategy after the lockdown ends.

The GoMs have already begun discussions with officials, experts and industry representatives to prepare their suggestions, The Economic Times reported.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Eleven empowered groups of secretaries and senior government officials were formed to provide recommendations to tackle the economic fallout of the crisis during the lockdown.

The ET report gave some details on three out of the six informal GoMs:

>> GoM on skill development and employment generation is chaired by Thawar Chand Gehlot, the social justice and empowerment minister.

>> GoM on rural development and land-related issues, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

>> GoM on e-education and e-learning, chaired by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, includes Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre.

Another GoM has been formed to look into healthcare and the crisis' impact on infrastructure and human resources, the report added.

The GoM headed by Gehlot had recommended the affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers and a credit facility for street vendors, which were later announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14.

An agriculture-related announcement might be made on May 15, which could include an over Rs 5,000 crore scheme to help farmer-producer organisations and informal food processing units to boost production.