you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre could make discoms pay for load shedding

The penalty will be decided by the power regulatory authority of the concerned state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

From the next financial year, power distribution companies (discoms) might have to pay a penalty for load shedding across the country, Unon minsiter RK Singh said on Tuesday.

"The proposals have been included in the Centre's draft power policy that would be put in the public domain to invite suggestions from the public. The final policy will be effective from the next financial year," Singh said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

The penalty will be decided by the power regulatory authority of the concerned state.

Discoms will also have to bear a cost if aggregate transmission and commercial (AT&C) losses exceed the base mark of 15 percent.

Discoms are currently reimbursed by the government for AT&C losses that cross the base mark. But starting next year, the reimbursement might be withdrawn.

Singh was addressing the media about the achievements made by the power ministry in the past 48 months.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #India #Power Ministry

